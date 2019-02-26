|
Joseph Meek Penland
Madisonville, TN
PENLAND, JOSEPH MEEK (JOE), age 84, of Madisonville, passed away Friday, February 22, 2019. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army. He was the beloved husband of Barbara for 43 years; loved father of John Meek Penland and wife, Saskia and Angelyn Dixon Penland and husband Chris Smith; loved step-father of Linda White Giles, David Raymond White, Stephen Roger White and wife Susan and Lawrence Michael White; cherished grandfather of Savannah Jasmine Penland and Eric Stephen White. He was preceded in death by parents John and Ruth Penland and sister, Alice Penland.
Memorial service 3:00 p.m. Wednesday at the First United Methodist Church of Madisonville where Joseph was a member. Rev. Keith Knight will officiate. Inurnment will follow in the church columbarium with military honors provided by V.F.W. Post 5156, D.A.V. Chapter 93 and American Legion Post 106. If desired memorial contributions may be made to First United Methodist Church of Madisonville to the music dept. or the building fund. The family will receive friends 2-3 p.m. Wednesday at the church. Arrangements by Biereley-Hale Funeral Home, Madisonville.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Feb. 26, 2019