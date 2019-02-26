Services
Biereley-Hale Funeral Home, Inc.
4650 Highway 411
Madisonville, TN 37354
(423) 442-4404
Resources
More Obituaries for Joseph Penland
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joseph Meek Penland

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Joseph Meek Penland Obituary
Joseph Meek Penland

Madisonville, TN

PENLAND, JOSEPH MEEK (JOE), age 84, of Madisonville, passed away Friday, February 22, 2019. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army. He was the beloved husband of Barbara for 43 years; loved father of John Meek Penland and wife, Saskia and Angelyn Dixon Penland and husband Chris Smith; loved step-father of Linda White Giles, David Raymond White, Stephen Roger White and wife Susan and Lawrence Michael White; cherished grandfather of Savannah Jasmine Penland and Eric Stephen White. He was preceded in death by parents John and Ruth Penland and sister, Alice Penland.

Memorial service 3:00 p.m. Wednesday at the First United Methodist Church of Madisonville where Joseph was a member. Rev. Keith Knight will officiate. Inurnment will follow in the church columbarium with military honors provided by V.F.W. Post 5156, D.A.V. Chapter 93 and American Legion Post 106. If desired memorial contributions may be made to First United Methodist Church of Madisonville to the music dept. or the building fund. The family will receive friends 2-3 p.m. Wednesday at the church. Arrangements by Biereley-Hale Funeral Home, Madisonville.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Feb. 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now