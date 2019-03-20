|
Joseph Michael "Mike" O'Connor
Cartersville, GA
Joseph Michael "Mike" O'Connor, 80, of Cartersville, GA passed away peacefully at his home Thursday, March 14, 2019. Mike was born August 1, 1938 in Knoxville, TN to Joseph Francis O'Connor and Vivian Parker O'Connor.
Mike was an extremely charismatic man who always had a huge smile on his face and a nice word to say. Mike O'Connor never met a stranger and he was a true advocate for the community of Cartersville. His family was his pride and joy. He and his wife of 58 years, Elizabeth Ann (Betsy) O'Connor were high school sweethearts who met in the ninth grade. He adored his
children and doted on each one of them. Not only did Mike love his family and friends, he was a very active member of his church St. Francis of Assisi. He will be truly missed by his community and all who knew him, especially the breakfast club boys that he met every Wednesday and Friday. Not only were the meals enjoyed, Mike was always the life of the party.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Vivian O'Connor, wife, Elizabeth(Betsy) O'Connor and his mother and father-in-law, Mildred and Paul Campbell.
He is survived by his children,Tim O'Connor, Kevin O'Connor, Lisa O'Connor and her partner, Cindy Allen, Greg O'Connor and Khristopher O' Connor; grandchildren, Devin (Maddie), Sara, Katie, and Megan O'Connor, brother, Greg O'Connor(Ann) and sister, Mary Frances Gallaher; nephews, Stephen O'Connor, Brian O'Connor , and Jason (Lindsay)Gallaher.
A funeral mass will be conducted on Saturday, March 23, 2019, 10:30 a.m., at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, Cartersville, GA.
