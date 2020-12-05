1/
Joseph Pursiful
Joseph Pursiful

Corryton - Joseph R. Pursiful age 61, of Corryton, went to be with the Lord on Friday December 4, 2020. He was a member of Little Flat Creek Baptist Church, a Teamster with the Local 519, and an avid supporter of the Second Amendment. Preceded in death by his father, J.C. Pursiful, and sister, Jenny. He is survived by his wife, Brenda; mother, Dorothy; children, Joseph (Jamie), Valarie, and Bobbi; granddaughter, Aleigha; brothers, Wesley (Jan), Steve (Donna), and special uncle, Jay; as well as many other loving family and friends. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Rose Mortuary Broadway Chapel in charge of arrangements. Online obituary can be viewed at www.rosemortuary.com






Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Dec. 5 to Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Rose Mortuary Broadway Chapel
1421 N. Broadway
Knoxville, TN 37917
(865) 523-2121
December 5, 2020
Joe was a good driver for J&S Cartage and a good friend.Always enjoyed visiting with him thru the years. May he Rest In Peace.
Steven Mays
Friend
