Joseph Pursiful
Corryton - Joseph R. Pursiful age 61, of Corryton, went to be with the Lord on Friday December 4, 2020. He was a member of Little Flat Creek Baptist Church, a Teamster with the Local 519, and an avid supporter of the Second Amendment. Preceded in death by his father, J.C. Pursiful, and sister, Jenny. He is survived by his wife, Brenda; mother, Dorothy; children, Joseph (Jamie), Valarie, and Bobbi; granddaughter, Aleigha; brothers, Wesley (Jan), Steve (Donna), and special uncle, Jay; as well as many other loving family and friends. A memorial service will be held at a later date.