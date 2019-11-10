|
|
Joseph Rhodes
Knoxville - Joseph Albert Rhodes Jr. "Joe Ab" - age 58 of Knoxville passed away suddenly Saturday, November 9, 2019 at his home. Joe was a former member of Euclid Avenue Baptist Church and a retired professional painter. He was a member of Cherokee Masonic Lodge # 728 F&AM. He loved his family and cherished being a daddy and pawpaw.
Preceded in death by his parents, Joe and Jo Ann Rhodes; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Larry and Pat Hill.
Joe is survived by his wife of 36 years, Kimberly Hill Rhodes; daughters and son-in-law, Jordan and Tim Marlowe, Victoria and Trista Rhodes; grandson, Mason Marlowe; sisters and brothers-in-law, Kelly and Tommy Roberts, Pat and Larry Gibson; brother and sister-in-law, Mike and Kathy Rhodes; sister-in-law and brother-in law, Lesa and Tom Reed along with many nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, November 12th at West Lonsdale Baptist Church in Knoxville, 2720 Dayton Street, Knoxville, TN. Funeral services will follow at 7 p.m. with Rev. Lee Lyon officiating. Family and friends will gather 1 p.m. Wednesday in the Lynnhurst Cemetery for graveside services. Memorial donations may be made to: Partners in Christ, 5130 Harrison Lane, Lenoir City, TN 37772.
Click Funeral Home Lenoir City is in charge of arrangements. clickfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Nov. 10 to Nov. 11, 2019