Joseph Riley Fugate
Corryton, TN
Joseph Riley Fugate, age 19 of Corryton, passed away on March 6, 2019. He was a student at the University of Tennessee Chattanooga and a member of Salem Baptist Church. Joseph graduated from L&N STEM Academy in 2018. He played Ultimate Frisbee for STEM, Knoxville Youth Ultimate, Nashville Youth Ultimate, and University of Tennessee Chattanooga Ultimate. He was preceded in death by great grandparents John and Minnie Fugate; grandfather Norman Jessie; and cousin Hayden Fugate. He is survived and will be greatly missed by parents, John and Judy Fugate; sisters, Emma Fugate and Jorday Fugate; paternal grandparents John and Sandra Fugate; maternal grandmother Cecilia Jessie; and many loving aunts, uncles, and cousins. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, March 9th at 6:00pm at Salem Baptist Church with Rev. Allen James and Rev. John Holland officiating. Family and friends will gather at Greenwood Cemetery on Sunday, March 10th at 1:45pm for a 2:00pm interment. Pallbearers will be Nicholas Campbell, Lucas Campbell, Ethan Baughman, Zan Killefer, Akiel Muhammad, Ted Parker, James Russnogle and Jeremiah Branson. Honorary Pallbearers will be, UTC Men's Ultimate team, Alex Jones, Ben Robinson, Hunter Mills-Digennaro, Gabe Warden, Eli Lundin, Connor Kerr and Witt Spiller. In lieu of flowers please donate to www.utcgiving.com/josephfugate (When asked what area you would like to support, click "Other Fund Not Listed" and in the box below type "Men's Ultimate Frisbee". At the bottom you can select "Honorary Gift or Memorial Gift", and click "In Memory Of" and write "Joseph Fugate".) or donate to Knoxville Youth Ultimate at [email protected] Online condolences for the family may be expressed at www.mynattfh.com
