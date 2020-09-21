1/1
Joseph Robert Schutz
Joseph Robert Schutz

Knoxville - Joseph Robert Schutz, age 97, went to be with the lord Friday, September 18, 2020. He retired from the U.S. Army after serving in WWII and the Korean War. Survived by wife of 47 years Donna B. Schutz, daughters Ann Marie Mann of Pensacola, FL, and Tammy D. Boles of Knoxville, stepsons Gary Greenwood Sr. of Lavernia, TX and Scott Greenwood Sr. of Rising Star, TX, brother Edward Schutz of Monroe, LA, 13 grandchildren, a number of great-grandchildren, several nieces and nephews, and a host of special friends. Family will receive friends 6:00-8:00pm Monday, September 28, 2020, at Mynatt Funeral Home Halls Chapel with service to follow at 8:00pm. Rev. Robert Cook will officiate. Family and friends will meet 11:15am Tuesday, September 29, 2020, at East Tennessee Veterans Cemetery on John Sevier Highway for an 11:30am committal service. Online condolences may be expressed at www.mynattfh.com.






Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Sep. 21 to Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Mynatt Funeral Home Inc Halls Chapel
4131 E Emory Rd
Knoxville, TN 37938
(865) 922-9195
