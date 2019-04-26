|
|
Joseph Roy Catlett
Seymour, TN
Joseph Roy Catlett, age 87 of Seymour, TN passed away Wednesday, April 24, 2019. Roy was a Korean War Veteran and a member of Bells Chapel Baptist Church. He was retired from Lay's Packing Company. He was preceded in death by his wife, Barbara Ann Huskey Catlett; parents, McKinley and Lida Catlett; brothers and sister-in-law, Henry Catlett, Clay and Ida Catlett; sister and brother-in-law, Juanita and Lawrence Cate; sisters-in-law, Mary Catlett and Charlotte Cox; and brother-in-law, Elmer Carter. His survivors include: brothers and sister-in-law, Shirley Catlett, Rex and Violet Catlett; sisters-in-law, Shirley Carter and Golda Catlett; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins. Special thanks to Dominion Senior Living and Smoky Mountain Hospice, and to Roy's caring neighbors of Latonia Place in Seymour. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to your local Disabled American Veterans facility, or online at (www.dav.org). The family will receive friends 1-2 PM Friday with funeral service to follow at 2 PM in Atchley's Seymour Chapel with Rev. Marvin Carter officiating. Interment will follow at Highland South Cemetery. Arrangements by Atchley Funeral Home, Seymour, 122 Peacock Ct., Seymour, TN 37865 (865) 577-2807.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Apr. 26, 2019