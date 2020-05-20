|
Joseph "Joe" Ruzzene
Knoxville - Joseph "Joe: Ruzzene, age 65, of Knoxville passed away Monday May 18, 2020 at his home.
Joe was born June 23, 1954 in West Seneca, New York, one of six children of a close-knit Italian family. He was employed by TBE in Knoxville for almost 40 years. Joe was a member of Cokesbury United Methodist Church. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather. Joe had a great sense of humor and although he was visually impaired, he was an excellent golfer. Everyone he met considered him a friend.
Joe is preceded in death by his parents, John and Rose Ruzzene; twin brother, Johnny Ruzzene.
He is survived by his wife, Cecilia Roberts Ruzzene; children, Beth Keathley and Joey Ruzzene; grandchildren, Trinity, Kaleb, Anthony and Matthew; sisters, Madeline Vogel and Susan Dickerson,; brothers, Dominic and Frank Ruzzene; several nieces and nephews; dear friends, Martin Henry, Richie Persico and Fred Williams; adoring cocker spaniel, Molly.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday at the Click Funeral Home Middlebrook Chapel with Rev. Mark Beebe officiating. The family will receive friends following the service.
Family and friends will gather at 1 p.m. on Saturday at Sherwood Memorial Gardens for graveside services.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Recovery at Cokesbury, www.cokesbury.tv/give
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from May 20 to May 21, 2020