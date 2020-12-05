1/1
Joseph Thomas Dirl Jr.
Joseph Thomas Dirl, Jr.

Knoxville - Joseph Thomas Dirl, Jr., age 69, entered eternal life on November 30, 2020, Knoxville, Tennessee at Parkwest Hospital. Joe was born on February 12, 1951 to Bernardeen Massengill and Joseph T. Dirl, Sr. in Knoxville, Tennessee. He was better known as "Tex" by his family. He was a faithful member of Foster Chapel Baptist Church. Joe is preceded in death by his parents; brother, Calvin Dirl. His brother William "Buddy" Dirl passed away on December 1, 2020.

He is survived by wife, Lillian Davis Dirl; children, Brian Anthony of Johnson City, TN and Lesley Dirl, of Knoxville, TN; brothers, Eric, Rudy (Cynthia) and Paul (Lisa) Dirl of Knoxville, TN; sisters, Anna Dirl of Knoxville, TN and LaFrieda (Obie) Jarmon, of Antioch, TN ; sister-in-law Ann Dirl of Mt. Juliet, TN; five grandchildren; and a host other relatives and friends.

Wednesday, December 9, 2020, a public walkthrough from 9:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at Foster Chapel Baptist Church, 2101 Ault Road, Knoxville, TN. Social distancing and face coverings are required. Interment at Mount Olive Cemetery, 2400 Berry Road, Knoxville, TN 37920. During this time, we will remain in compliance with the Governor's Executive Order #17 (COVID-19). In lieu of flowers, donations may be contributed to the Foster Chapel Baptist Church Scholarship Fund or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Professional arrangements entrusted to Patton Funeral Home, Brian L. Buckmon, LFD 1-800-824-8283 or www.pattonfuneralhome1962.com.






Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Dec. 5 to Dec. 8, 2020.
