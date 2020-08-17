Joseph White



Knoxville - It is with great sadness that the family of Joseph Erik White, of Knoxville, announce his sudden passing on August 13, 2020, at the age of 40. Erik is survived by his loving wife of nine years, Katie White, His precious two-year-old daughter, his parents, Joe and Linda White; his sister and brother-in-law, Whitney and Jerod Necessary; mother-in-law, Jamie Forte and her companion Jim Deal; brother-in-law, Corey Croot; and many caring aunts, uncles, and cousins.



He is preceded in death by his grandmothers, Irene White and Bonnie Ellis; grandfather, Carl Ellis; father-in-law, Bob Forte; and his sister-in-law, Amy Croot.



Erik was born and raised in Madisonville, TN. He was a graduate of Sequoyah High School and the University of Tennessee, and a member of First Baptist Church of Madisonville. Erik will be remembered for his kind heart, his love and adoration of his family, and his love for the Tennessee Vols.



There will be a celebration of Erik's life at a future date. In lieu of flowers, donations in honor of his daughter can be made to the Down Syndrome Awareness Group of East Tennessee. Arrangements by Biereley-Hale Funeral Home, Madisonville.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store