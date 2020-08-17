1/1
Joseph White
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joseph's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joseph White

Knoxville - It is with great sadness that the family of Joseph Erik White, of Knoxville, announce his sudden passing on August 13, 2020, at the age of 40. Erik is survived by his loving wife of nine years, Katie White, His precious two-year-old daughter, his parents, Joe and Linda White; his sister and brother-in-law, Whitney and Jerod Necessary; mother-in-law, Jamie Forte and her companion Jim Deal; brother-in-law, Corey Croot; and many caring aunts, uncles, and cousins.

He is preceded in death by his grandmothers, Irene White and Bonnie Ellis; grandfather, Carl Ellis; father-in-law, Bob Forte; and his sister-in-law, Amy Croot.

Erik was born and raised in Madisonville, TN. He was a graduate of Sequoyah High School and the University of Tennessee, and a member of First Baptist Church of Madisonville. Erik will be remembered for his kind heart, his love and adoration of his family, and his love for the Tennessee Vols.

There will be a celebration of Erik's life at a future date. In lieu of flowers, donations in honor of his daughter can be made to the Down Syndrome Awareness Group of East Tennessee. Arrangements by Biereley-Hale Funeral Home, Madisonville.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Aug. 17 to Aug. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Biereley-Hale Funeral Home, Inc.
4650 Highway 411
Madisonville, TN 37354
(423) 442-4404
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Biereley-Hale Funeral Home, Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved