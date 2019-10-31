|
|
Joseph William Downey
Maryville - Joseph William Downey, 94, of Maryville, TN passed away Wednesday, October 30, 2019. He was born in Lewis County, TN on December 31, 1924. Joe married the love of his life, Ruth Boshers Downey, on April 14, 1946. He had a BS Degree in Business Administration from George Peabody College. He began his career as an employee of Gulf Oil Company. He moved to Maryville, TN in 1958 and started Downey Oil Company and later co-founded KenJo Markets. Joe was co-founder and past president of Gulf Oil Marketers Association, organizer and charter board member of Citizens Bank of Blount County (CBBC). He served with many civic and charitable organizations: President of Maryville Kiwanis Club, President of Blount County Chamber of Commerce, President of Blount County United Way, Fund Raising Chairman with Blount County United Way, Chairman with Blount County Red Cross, President of Maryville/Alcoa Toastmasters Club, Charter Member of Blount Memorial Hospital Foundation. He served for 20 years on the Maryville City Council, served one term as Vice-Mayor with City of Maryville, served on the Board of Directors of Tennessee Municipal League, served on the board of Knoxville Christian School, and named Servant of the Year by Knoxville Christian School. Joe was a member of Maryville Church of Christ where he was an elder for 30 years before retiring. He taught Bible classes for over 55 years and led Bible studies while living in Shannondale Assisted Living. He helped organize the first Christian Youth Camp in the Knoxville area in 1955. Joe served as a First Sergeant in the U.S. Army with the 89th Infantry Division in central Europe during World War II. Preceded in death by: Wife, Ruth, Elizabeth (Boshers) Downey; Parents, Raymond and Fannie Morton Downey; Brother, Ward K. Downey. Survivors include: Daughters, Brenda Dean (Jerry) of Maryville and Nancy Downey of Maryville; Five Granddaughters, Debbie Dean Malone (Kevin) of Brentwood, TN, Emily Dean Hammond (Paul) of Nashville, TN, Megan Dean Tomlinson (Kyle) of Brentwood, TN, Claire Newhouse-Rippe (Scott) of New York, NY, and Caroline Newhouse Mullins (Reggie) of Nashville, TN; Ten Great-Grandchildren, Greyson Dean Malone, Maddox Downey Malone, Elizabeth Grace Hammond, Cooper Michael Hammond, Cole William Hammond, Tess Sophia Hammond, William Dean Tomlinson, Jack Downey Tomlinson, Luke Miller Tomlinson, and Micah Eugene Mullins; Brother, Charles Bernard Downey of Paris, TN; several cousins, nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to either: World English Institute (WEI), PO Box 5293, Maryville, TN 37802-5293 or Knoxville Christian School, 11549 Snyder Road, Knoxville, TN 37932. Joe Downey was a Christian who loved his family, his church, his community and his country. He often stated that a man's success is not measured by the possessions he accumulates, but by how he lives his life. We celebrate his life even as he is celebrating the reunion with his beloved wife, Ruth. Friends may come by the funeral home from 10 AM until 4 PM Saturday, November 2, 2019 to sign the register book. Family and friends will assemble for graveside service and entombment at 3:30 PM, Sunday, November 3, 2019 at Grandview Mausoleum Chapel. Family will receive friends from 5:30 until 7:00 PM, Sunday, November 3, 2019 at the Maryville Church of Christ with a Celebration of Life to follow at 7:00 PM with Pastor Jonathan Jones II officiating. Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Oct. 31 to Nov. 3, 2019