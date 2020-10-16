1/
Josephine Ballinger "Jo" Minton
Josephine "Jo" Ballinger Minton

Clinton - Josephine "Jo" Ballinger Minton aged 95 of Clinton, TN. passed away in Chattanooga, TN. on Tuesday October 13, 2020.

Jo grew up in New Market, TN. She was part of the WWII war effort in Oak Ridge, TN. and later retired from the Y-12 Credit Union.

She was preceded in death by her husband, T.C.; sons Phillip and Gerald and grandson, Nathan.

She is survived by grandsons, Jay (Lori) and Chris (Jessy); great grandchildren, Jess, Silas and Ava; great- great grandson, Tucker and her remaining sister, Agnes Trotter.

Private Graveside Services for the family will be held on Monday October 19, 2020 at 1:00 pm at Oak Ridge Memorial Park in Oak Ridge, TN.

Arrangements entrusted to Advantage Funeral & Cremation Services Franklin -Strickland Chapel, 1724 McCallie Avenue, Chattanooga, TN, 37404, 423-265-4414. Please visit our website to share your memories: www.advantagefranklin-strickland.com




Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Oct. 16 to Oct. 18, 2020.
