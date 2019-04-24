|
|
Josephine Brendle
Clinton, TN
Josephine Brendle, 90 of Clinton, Tennessee, passed away April 21, 2019. She was a member of First Baptist Church of Clinton. Jo dearly loved her family and friends. She enjoyed playing the piano, belonging to the XYZ singing group, Timely Topics, Garden Club, and Birthday Bash group. Jo was preceded in death by her
parents Jess and Leta Wayman, and her husband of 61 years Harold Brendle. She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law Robin Brendle and Tammy Brendle of Knoxville, TN; daughter and son-in-law Dianne Home and Bob Home of Chicago, IL; grandchildren, Nick Brendle and Allison McEntee and husband Patrick McEntee; and great grandchildren Sally Rose, Ryan, and Harry McEntee. Jo will be greatly missed, but will live forever in our hearts. The family will receive friends on Friday, April 26 from 11:00 am to 12:00 am at Holly Gamble funeral home in Clinton, Tennessee. Services to follow.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Apr. 24, 2019