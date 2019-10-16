|
Josephine "Jo" Emory Outlaw
West Knoxville - Josephine "Jo" Emory Outlaw, age 89, of West Knoxville, died Tuesday, October 15, 2019. God has removed her suffering and called her home. She was a long-time member of Middlebrook Pike United Methodist Church, where she worked in their childcare program for over 35 years. She was preceded in death by her parents, Walter and Alice Murray Crowder, and husband, Billy Joe Outlaw.
She is survived by sons, Mike Outlaw (Juli), George S. Law (Jennifer), Charlie Outlaw (Dana); daughter, Lisa Weatherly (Keith); grandchildren, Michelle and Marc Outlaw, Eleanore, Andy, and Jessica Law, Amanda Outlaw, and Justin and Brittany.
In life, Jo enjoyed being active and was a sports enthusiast. She particularly enjoyed following Auburn University where she graduated in 1954 and also the Tennessee Vols whom she followed from the time she moved to Knoxville in 1959 until her death.
Following a private committal service at Highland Memorial Cemetery, the family will receive friends from 12:00 - 1:00 pm Friday at Middlebrook Pike United Methodist Church with a Celebration of Life Service at 1:00 pm with Rev. Bruce Galyon officiating.
In lieu of flowers, please send contributions to Middlebrook Pike United Methodist Church, 7234 Middlebrook Pike, Knoxville, TN 37909 or the Knoxville Zoo, 3500 Knoxville Zoo Drive, Knoxville, TN 37914, where she loved seeing all the animals.
Online condolences may be made at www.rosemortuary.com and arrangements provided by Rose Mortuary Mann Heritage Chapel.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Oct. 16 to Oct. 18, 2019