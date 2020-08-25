Josephine Hundley
Knoxville - Josephine affectionally known as 'Jo' passed away peacefully at age 96 on August 4, 2020. She was born May 2, 1924 to Benjamin T. and Roxie Mannon of Riner, Virginia. Jo leaves behind her three beloved children, Jon and Alan (Debbie) Hundley and Pat (Paul) Gallimore. Her grandchildren, Sherando Joy (Johnny) Caldwell, Yanu (Jessica) Gallimore, Al (Kati), Bill (Jasmine) and Kelly (Chase) Hundley; great grandchildren, Madison Clifton, Tanner Gallimore, Annabeth Hundley, Lexie, Zachary and Andrew Hundley, and her sister in-law Alma Mannon.
In addition to her parents, she was pre-deceased by her husband, John G. Hundley, Jr., her two brothers, Carnice (Betty) and Howard Mannon and her granddaughter Kim Hundley.
Jo was a loving mother and grandmother, devoted wife and daughter and caring sister and friend. She loved her church and her friends at West End Church of Christ in Knoxville.
She was immensely kind and true friend. She taught us all how to be kind, loving and giving. She loved her gardens and flowers, especially her roses. She also loved her dog Tina that gave her so much joy and companionship over the years after her husband's death.
We offer a heartfelt thank you to her dear friends, Ann Bennett and Pat Lewis. Also for her caregivers at Deane Hill Place that made her final days bearable, especially Traniyia and Nurse Heather.
A graveside burial will be held September 4th at 2:00 PM at the East Tennessee Veterans Cemetery, Lyons View, in Knoxville.
Remembrances may be made to Long Branch Environmental Education Center, a non-profit organization which her daughter co-founded, in Leicester, North Carolina 28748 (PO Box 369) or to the West End Church of Christ in Knoxville.
Arrangements by Rose Mortuary Mann Heritage Chapel.
Online condolences may be extended at www.rosemortuary.com