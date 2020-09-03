Josephine Louise Lyons Coefield



Josephine Louise Lyons Coefield , 84 was born the eldest of John Henry Lyons and Lucille (Johnson) Lyons' thirteen children in Covington, Tennessee on February 8, 1936.



She passed away peacefully on September 1, 2020 in Knoxville, TN. She joins her parents, her devoted husband of 30 years, Frederick H. Coefield until his death in 1987, along with her brothers Robert Lyons, John Wesley Lyons and all of her aunts, uncles and grandparents.



Mrs. Coefield moved to New York in 1957 where she met and married the love of her life, Frederick Coefield in 1958. Together, they raised their daughter Lisa in Wingdale, NY. She proudly worked as a social worker for the State of New York until her retirement in 1992. She truly enjoyed her home and making it beautiful for her family. Clothes and shoe shopping were her sport of choice! She was blessed with the gift of gab and could talk to her siblings on the phone for hours at a time. Her laugh was infectious!



She will be deeply missed by her incredibly large and loving family: beloved mother to Lisa Coefield of East Hampton, NY; Faithful sister to Lula Lyons of Knoxville, TN, Johnetta Wilson of Chicago, IL, Inez Jones of Torrington, CT, Mary (Perry) Taylor of Pontiac, MI, Georginna Robinson of New York, John W. (Florastenia) of Milwaukee, WI, Clyde (Schlenski) Lyons of Pontiac, MI, Richard (Lisa) Lyons of Pensacola, FL, Charles (Sarah) Lyons of Covington, TN, and Joe (Margaret) Lyons of Goose Creek, SC; special niece, Arnella (George) Jamison of Rochester Hills, MI; a loving cousin, friend, and aunt to many nieces and nephews.



Josephine most certainly set the standard! She was truly cherished by her family & friends.



The Family will receive friends Saturday September 5, 2020 from 1 to 2pm at Jarnigan's Chapel. With funeral services to follow. Rev. Harold Middlebrook officiating. Interment at a later date at Pine Lawn Memorial Park in Kinston, N.C. Final arrangements by Jarnigan and Son Mortuary.









