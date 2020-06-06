Josephine Marie Gluszek
Knoxville - Josephine Marie Gluszek, 85, of Knoxville, TN passed away on Thursday, June 4, 2020, at The Gardens on Lake Brook located within West Hills Health & Rehab.
Born in Lynch, KY, Josephine was the fourth child of the late Frank and Mary (Kurilla) Abascal. She worked as a Medical Librarian at the local Lynch hospital when she began dating Henry J. Gluszek. The pair dated for several years and were married on August 4, 1956. After working for 24 years in Accounts Payable at U.S. Steel, Josephine retired to Knoxville, TN with her husband, Henry. Together, they enjoyed many years of traveling, attending plays, and cheering on the Kentucky Wildcats. Josephine also enjoyed cooking, dressing stylishly, gardening, and walking the neighborhood. Above all, she believed in the Catholic faith and loved giving to those in need.
She is survived by her loving husband of 63 years, Henry J. Gluszek and many dear neighbors and friends.
She was preceded in death by her siblings, Alfred Abascal, Sophia Kunkel, Frank Abascal, and Mary Francis Newkirk.
A special thanks to all the staff and nurses at West Hills Health & Rehab and UT Hospice. Over the past 9 months, they have provided wonderful care to Josephine and extended overwhelming kindness to Henry.
Funeral Mass will be held at 10:00 am on Tuesday, June 9th, at Holy Ghost Catholic Church, 1041 N Central St, Knoxville, TN 37917. It is requested that attendees wear a mask and follow social distancing guidelines; Holy Ghost Catholic Church will have limited quantities of masks available. Family and friends will meet 1:45 PM Tuesday at Greenwood Cemetery, 3500 Tazewell Pike, Knoxville, TN 37918 for a 2:00 PM interment. Arrangements by Bridges Funeral Home, 5430 Rutledge Pike, 865-523-4999. www.bridgesfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jun. 6 to Jun. 8, 2020.