Josephine Walker
Knoxville - Josephine R. Walker age 72 passed away on Thursday August 22, 2019. She was of the Baptist faith. Preceded in death by parents, Harvey, Ocie, and Lee. Survived by sons and daughters-in-law, Gary and Ann, Chris and Missy, and James and Cass; daughter, Brandy; grandchildren, Chris Jr, Breanna, Dewayne, Kendra, Kadijah, and Kayla; seven great grandchildren; and Tiff, Eric, and many other friends and relative. The family will receive friends from 3:00 pm until 5:00 pm Sunday September 1, 2019, at ROSE MORTUARY BROADWAY CHAPEL. A memorial service will follow with Rev. Robert Rutherford officiating. Interment will be private. Online obituary and register are available at www.rosemortuary.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Aug. 29 to Aug. 30, 2019