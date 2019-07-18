Services
Berry Lynnhurst Funeral Home | Lynnhurst Cemetery
2300 West Adair Drive
Knoxville, TN 37918
(865) 689-8888
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 18, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Berry Lynnhurst Funeral Home | Lynnhurst Cemetery
2300 West Adair Drive
Knoxville, TN 37918
Funeral service
Thursday, Jul. 18, 2019
8:00 PM
Berry Lynnhurst Funeral Home | Lynnhurst Cemetery
2300 West Adair Drive
Knoxville, TN 37918
Joshua Adam Barnes

Joshua Adam Barnes Obituary
Joshua Adam Barnes

Knoxville - Joshua Adam Barnes, age 40, of Detroit Lakes, MN, formerly of Knoxville, passed away July 12, 2019. made it home to be with Jesus. He was a member of Old Beverly Baptist Church. He was employed at Lakes Shirt Manufacturing in Detroit Lakes, MN. He loved nature, music and was best known for his Artistic Talent. Survived by wife, Carrie; children, Takoda, Weslyn, and Josiah Barnes; parents, William (Bill) and Teresa Barnes; brother, Jason; sisters, Jamie Sims (Eric) and Jenna Barnes; many nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 pm, Thursday at Berry Lynnhurst Funeral Home, 2300 Adair Dr. The funeral service will follow with Rev. Randy Carver officiating. Interment will be 9 am Friday at Greenwood Cemetery. Condolences may be offered at www.berrylynnhurst.com 865-689-8888.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on July 18, 2019
