Joshua Adam Barnes
Knoxville - Joshua Adam Barnes, age 40, of Detroit Lakes, MN, formerly of Knoxville, passed away July 12, 2019. made it home to be with Jesus. He was a member of Old Beverly Baptist Church. He was employed at Lakes Shirt Manufacturing in Detroit Lakes, MN. He loved nature, music and was best known for his Artistic Talent. Survived by wife, Carrie; children, Takoda, Weslyn, and Josiah Barnes; parents, William (Bill) and Teresa Barnes; brother, Jason; sisters, Jamie Sims (Eric) and Jenna Barnes; many nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 pm, Thursday at Berry Lynnhurst Funeral Home, 2300 Adair Dr. The funeral service will follow with Rev. Randy Carver officiating. Interment will be 9 am Friday at Greenwood Cemetery. Condolences may be offered at www.berrylynnhurst.com 865-689-8888.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on July 18, 2019