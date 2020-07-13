1/1
Joshua Brian Rogers
Joshua Brian Rogers

Lincolnton, NC - Joshua Brian Rogers, 47, passed away on July 11, 2020 in his home in Lincolnton, NC in the loving care of his family and friends. Josh is survived by the love of his life, Teresa (Terri) Gaye Butler; his father and stepmother John and Regenia Rogers of Riceville, TN; his mother and stepfather, Janet (Pinkley) Phillips and John Phillips of Knoxville, TN; his sister and her husband, Jennifer Rogers Goins and Michael of Mooresville, NC; his nephew Michael Goins and niece Elizabeth (Ellie) Goins; his maternal grandmother Ruth (Fisher) Pinkley, many members of Terri's family, and a wide circle of adoring friends.

Josh was born in Columbia, Tennessee. He was an Eagle Scout who graduated from McMinn County High School in Athens, Tennessee where he lettered in cross country track. He worked for Dealer's Warehouse in Knoxville for 18 years. In 2015, Josh left his beloved Tennessee to move to North Carolina to build a life with Terri. While in North Carolina, Josh worked for Stericycle in Concord.

Josh had numerous hobbies and passions. He loved music and his Great Smoky Mountains; enjoyed travelling to the National Parks, camping, hiking, biking, photographing wildlife and he was a proud Tennessee Squire. Josh was a talented chef and was head cook of Chrome and Smoke competition barbeque team. He was happiest when cooking meals for family, friends and neighbors, and loved to research and try new recipes.

Celebrations of his life will be planned in the coming weeks. In his memory, donations can be made to Appalachian Bear Rescue in Townsend, TN, Operation BBQ Relief, or Melanoma Research Alliance.




Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jul. 13 to Jul. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Warlick Funeral Home
125 Dave Warlick Drive
Lincolnton, NC 28092
(704) 735-2521
