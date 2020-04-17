Services
Joshua Brown Obituary
Joshua Brown

Knoxville -

Joshua Shawn Brown, age 35, of Knoxville, passed away April 16, 2020. He was preceded in death by mother, Shirley Diane Brown, and stepmother, Joyce Ann Brown. Survivors include father, Michael Lee Brown, brothers and sisters, Michael Brown Jr., Michael Watson, Donna Watson, Kristi Watson, James Watson, Ann Watson, and Sarah Brown, children, Baily, Brook, Jake, and Joshua, the mother of his children and special friend, Jennifer Montgomery, special uncle, George Day, special cousin Christy Munsey, as well as several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins. Family and friends may call at convenience Tuesday, April 21, 2020 from 9:00 - 6:30 PM at Mynatt Funeral Home Fountain City Chapel. Graveside services will be held 2 pm Wednesday, April 22, 2020 at Roseberry Cemetery with Rev. Ross Rutherford officiating. Online condolences may be left at www.mynattfh.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Apr. 17 to Apr. 20, 2020
