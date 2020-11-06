Joshua James Reynolds
Knoxville - Joshua James Reynolds cast his final net as he peacefully entered into Heaven, September 25, 2020. Born March 20, 1980. Josh entered the world a blonde haired, brown eyed, baby boy. Described as a "Gift from God", by his loving Mom. Joshua was a restless boy, walking before he was crawling. As a child, Joshua loved swimming, camping and all things Christmas. The ocean was always calling Joshua, as he spent many summers at Pawley's Island, South Carolina. It is at Pawley's Island that Josh formed his most meaningful, lifelong friendships, a passion for fishing, and found his true peace. Described as an "Old Soul", with a knack for fixing things with his handiwork, there wasn't a job too big for Joshua. His Mom joins his friends with fond admiration for his ability and determination to fix cars, boats, fishing reels, etc. Quoted in his favorite songs, Josh spent his final months attempting to "build a better boat". He was dearly loved and will be greatly missed. It brings his Mom great peace to know that Josh is resting in Heaven now, reunited with his best friend and Golden Retriever, Jameson by his side. Private services were held.
