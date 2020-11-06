1/
Joshua James Reynolds
1980 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joshua's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joshua James Reynolds

Knoxville - Joshua James Reynolds cast his final net as he peacefully entered into Heaven, September 25, 2020. Born March 20, 1980. Josh entered the world a blonde haired, brown eyed, baby boy. Described as a "Gift from God", by his loving Mom. Joshua was a restless boy, walking before he was crawling. As a child, Joshua loved swimming, camping and all things Christmas. The ocean was always calling Joshua, as he spent many summers at Pawley's Island, South Carolina. It is at Pawley's Island that Josh formed his most meaningful, lifelong friendships, a passion for fishing, and found his true peace. Described as an "Old Soul", with a knack for fixing things with his handiwork, there wasn't a job too big for Joshua. His Mom joins his friends with fond admiration for his ability and determination to fix cars, boats, fishing reels, etc. Quoted in his favorite songs, Josh spent his final months attempting to "build a better boat". He was dearly loved and will be greatly missed. It brings his Mom great peace to know that Josh is resting in Heaven now, reunited with his best friend and Golden Retriever, Jameson by his side. Private services were held. Online condolences may be sent to www.rosemortuary.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Nov. 6 to Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Rose Mortuary Mann Heritage Chapel
6200 Kingston Pike
Knoxville, TN 37919
(865) 588-8578
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Rose Mortuary Mann Heritage Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved