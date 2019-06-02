|
Joshua Nathaniel "Nathan" Fritts left this world on May 30th, 2019 to be united with his Heavenly Father.
Nathan accepted Christ as his Lord and Savior and was baptized at the age of 14.
Nathan was born on December 8th, 1996, one of the happiest days of his parents lives. Nathan enjoyed playing football and loved his family, He was known for his big heart, big smile, and his humorous personality.
Nathan was preceded in death by his grandmother, Johnnie Mae Fritts. He is survived and will be forever loved and missed by his mother, Sherrie Daniel and step-father, Mark; father, Billy Fritts; sister, Shayla Fritts; step-siblings, Jordan Watts and Brooklyn Daniel; grandparents, Ed and Mary Adams, and Bobby Fritts; uncle, Tim (Carolee) Adams, uncle, BJ. (Vickie) Fritts; cousins: Chase (Sarah, Cooper and unborn baby boy), Cole (Audrey), Dylan and Caylie Adams, and Thorne ( Jessica) Fritts; numerous great aunts, great uncles and cousins.
The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m. Monday at Click Funeral Home in Lenoir City. Funeral services will follow at 7 p.m. with Rev. Mark Caldwell and Rev. Taylor Adams officiating. Family and friends will gather by 10:30 Tuesday morning and proceed to Lakeview Cemetery for an 11a.m. graveside service and interment.
Click Funeral Home, 109 Walnut Street in Lenoir City is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on June 2, 2019