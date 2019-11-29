|
Josie Faynell (Fay) Goebel
Loudon - Josie Faynell (Fay) McCullah Goebel is now living with Jesus Christ her sacrificed Lord and Savior along with her husband Edward; son, Chris and a host of family members and friends. Her passing into Heaven came Thursday, November 28, 2019. Fay was born March 10, 1939 and lived in Loudon County, Tennessee her entire life. Being raised in the Highland Park Community where she attended Highland Park Elementary School, was a proud alumni of Lenoir City High School and Draughn Business College of Knoxville, Tennessee. After finishing business school she was employed by Fletcher Brothers Meat Packing Company as a receptionist and then went to First National Bank of Lenoir City where she worked seventeen years as a teller. She retired from Lenoir City Utilities Board after working eighteen years as a customer service representative. Retirement gave her added time to enjoy her hobbies: crafts, reading, traveling and spending more time with family and friends. Traveling with the First Baptist Church seniors was a great blessing and much fun she tremendously enjoyed.
In vacation Bible School, at the age of ten, she accepted Christ into her heart and life. All through adulthood she worked in Bible School and Sunday School at First Baptist Church in Lenoir City. She was led to work in the fourth grade Sunday School class, having been saved while in the fourth grade, and worked there forty-two years. When anyone commented on her longevity in the same class, she would smile and say "I'm a slow learner." She thoroughly enjoyed working with the nine and ten year old boys and girls.
Preceding her in death was her beloved husband of forty-three years Edward Goebel; her loving son, Chris Johnson; parents, T. R. And Vesta McCullah; father-in-law, Ellis and Sally Goebel; brothers, J. R. Seay, Clifford McCullah and wife, Margie; sisters, Wanda Tinnel and husband, Sidney, Audrey Vineyard Gist and husband, Clyde. Also preceding her in death was the father of her two sons, Arthur Ronald Johnson. She is survived by her devoted and caring son, Dean Johnson; helpful daughter-in-law, Lisa Johnson; brother-in-law, Brooks Gist; sisters-in-law, Joan Wicker and husband, Laurence and Pat Glass; adoring grandchildren, Brandon Johnson and wife, Brook, Cheyenne Johnson, Dylan Johnson and Emily Johnson; precious great-grandchildren, Xavier and Kenzie Johnson; niece and traveling companion, Carolyn Vineyard Sibert and husband, Harold, also Linda Scaggs, and Cheryl Harney; nephews, Bobby McCullah and wife, Janie, Rhodney Tinnel and wife, Beverly, Larry Seay, and Jerry Glass; great-nephew, Coy Ray Tinnel; several cousins including special cousin, Harlis Rogers. Also her special caring best friend, Faye Gregory. Fay considered her family and friends the most enjoyable and greatest asset in her life. She was a gentle loving person with thoughtful ways and a quiet caring presence that will be greatly missed. The family will receive friends from 1p.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, November 30th at Click Funeral Home in Lenoir City. Funeral services will follow at 3 p.m. with Dr. Dick DeMerchant officiating. Burial will follow in the Lakeview Cemetery. Serving as pallbearers: Brandon Johnson, Dylan Johnson, Rhodney Tinnel, Coy Ray Tinnel, Drew Allen, and Tim Keeble. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the building fund of First Baptist Church Lenoir City, 2085 Simpson Road, Lenoir City, TN 37772. Click Funeral Home, 109 Walnut Street, Lenoir City is in charge of arrangements. www.clickfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Nov. 29 to Nov. 30, 2019