Services
Atchley Funeral Home
122 Peacock Ct
Seymour, TN 37865
(865) 577-2807
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Atchley Funeral Home
122 Peacock Ct
Seymour, TN 37865
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
12:00 PM
Atchley Funeral Home
122 Peacock Ct
Seymour, TN 37865
Josie Rogers Martin Obituary
Josie Rogers Martin

Sevierville - Josie Rogers Martin, age 96, of Sevierville, passed away Wednesday, August 7, 2019. She was a longtime member of South Side Baptist Church. Josie loved to quilt, and spending time with her precious grandchildren. She was reunited in heaven with her husband Clarence J. Martin.

Survived by 5 wonderful children, 9 amazing grandchildren, 19 Sweet great-grandchildren and one very precious great-great grandchild.

The family will receive friends 10 AM-12 PM Saturday with funeral service to follow at 12 PM Saturday in Atchley's Seymour Chapel Rev. Andrew Ferguson, Rev. Jeremy Gresham, and Rev Clarence Gresham officiating. Graveside service and interment will follow in Gist's Creek Cemetery. Online condolences may be made at www.atchleyfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Aug. 8 to Aug. 9, 2019
