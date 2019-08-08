|
Josie Rogers Martin
Sevierville - Josie Rogers Martin, age 96, of Sevierville, passed away Wednesday, August 7, 2019. She was a longtime member of South Side Baptist Church. Josie loved to quilt, and spending time with her precious grandchildren. She was reunited in heaven with her husband Clarence J. Martin.
Survived by 5 wonderful children, 9 amazing grandchildren, 19 Sweet great-grandchildren and one very precious great-great grandchild.
The family will receive friends 10 AM-12 PM Saturday with funeral service to follow at 12 PM Saturday in Atchley's Seymour Chapel Rev. Andrew Ferguson, Rev. Jeremy Gresham, and Rev Clarence Gresham officiating. Graveside service and interment will follow in Gist's Creek Cemetery. Online condolences may be made at www.atchleyfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Aug. 8 to Aug. 9, 2019