Josten Wesley "Tali" Pittman
1999 - 2020
Josten Wesley Pittman "Tali" age 20 born, December 8, 1999, he attended Central High School in Knoxville, TN., was loved by everyone who truly knew him for his funny personality and loving demeanor, went home to be with his LORD and Savior, August 6, 2020 after a fatal car accident.

Josten had a future in rap music and his music can be found on sound cloud:

https://soundcloud.com/tali_ent

Preceded in death by, uncle, Paul Wesley Wheatley and great aunt, Nellie Faye Tunnell

Josten is survived by, mom, Sabrina Wheatley, Knoxville, TN; sisters, Lyndeidra Nelson and Jayda Pittman, Knoxville, TN; Nana and Papaw, Margaret Wheatley, Leo and John J. Leo, Sevierville, TN;102 year old, great grandmother, Effie McIntosh, Greeneville, TN; uncle, G.W. "Dub" McIntosh, Sevier Co. TN; best-friends, Nathan Shepard and O'Neil Taylor, Knoxville; great aunt, Bonnie Reynolds, Greeneville, TN; special cousin, Melody Tunnell, Greeneville, TN; great uncle and aunt, John Robert and Chris Wheatley, Sevierville, TN.

A special thank you to his music producer and life mentor, Travis Wyrick (Knoxville, TN.).

Josten's Celebration of Life Tuesday, August, 2020 at Victor Ashe Park under the Pavilion- bring chairs, 12:00 noon- 4:00p.m., where his music will be heard as well as his friends and family are welcome to sing or speak.

Arrangements by JARNIGAN & SON MORTUARY

www.jarnigansmortuary.com




Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Aug. 11 to Aug. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Jarnigan & Son Mortuary
2823 Martin Luther King Jr Avenue
Knoxville, TN 37914
865-524-5575
