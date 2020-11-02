1/
Joy Ann Bristow Bradley
Joy Ann Bristow Bradley

Knoxville - Joy Ann Bristow Bradley, age 87, b.1932, Pinehurst, N.C. , died peacefully September 28, 2020.

Joy is survived by daughter, Katherine Bradley Cakmes; sons, David Bradley and wife Amanda, Greg Bradley and wife Nancy; grandchildren, Allison and Rebecca Bradley, Joseph Cakmes and Alexandra Bradley; great grandchild, Audrey Joy Bradley; loving nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Edwin Bradley; parents, Kenneth Dewey and Ida Bristow; both brothers, Kenneth and John and her sister, June Bobbitt; and infant daughter, Amy Susan.

Joy has left a legacy of love for three generations and many more to come. Her love of family and friends was evident throughout her life.

Joy was a graduate of Rex Hospital School of Nursing in Raleigh, N.C. She worked as a labor and delivery nurse for most of her career and was a Charter Employee at Park West Hospital, from which she retired. Joy was always active and busy, walking with friends Liz and Myra, gardening and baking. She made the most amazing pies and enjoyed quilting and sewing. Beach trips with family and trips around the country with Joe were among her other loves. Her greatest Joys were her grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held in the Rotunda at the East Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery, 2200 E Governor John Sevier Hwy in the Spring.






Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Nov. 2 to Nov. 3, 2020.
