Joy Frances Hall
Maryville, TN
Joy Frances Griffin Hall (71) of Maryville, Tennessee passed away on Sunday, May 19, 2019. Joy, better known by many as "Duck," was a beautiful, funny, kind, loving woman who will be missed by many. She was the best mom, grandmother, mother-in-law, sister, and friend any of us could ask to have, a true gift to all who knew her. If you had the good fortune to know Joy, you felt her love. She was the epitome of kindness. She loved her family and knowing her meant you were her family. She could be easily recruited to help with any project. From bake sale items, to wedding or baby shower host, to helping care for an ailing neighbor or friend, Duck was always a willing set of helping hands. Simply, to know her was to be loved by her. Joy was a 1968 graduate of the Baptist School of Nursing in Memphis, Tennessee. She spent most of her forty-year nursing career at Baptist Health Systems before retiring and moving to Maryville to be closer to her beloved family. She is preceeded in death by her parents, Mary Frances and James Frank Griffin, Jr. and her husband, Larry Eugene Hall. She is survived by her two daughters Laura (James) Shamiyeh and Abby (Aaron) Bussey, four grandchildren, Claire Kathryn and Henry Shamiyeh, and Ellie and Millie Bussey, all of Maryville, Tennessee; her brother David (Barbara) Buford of Milan, Tennessee, sister Beannie (Neal) Keltner of Bells,Tennessee, twin brother Roy Griffin of Alamo, Tennessee, and sister Sara (Paul) Lowe of Maryville, Tennessee. Visitation will be held at 5:00 p.m. on Friday, May 24, 2019 at McCammon Ammons Click Funeral Home 220 West Broadway Avenue, Maryville, Tennessee with service to follow at 6:00 p.m. with Rev. Jim Cummings officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family of Joy Hall requests honoring her life by donating to one of the following organizations she held in high regard, Blount Memorial Foundation and Community Outreach 865-977-5727 (www.blountmemorial.org); Community Food Connection of Blount County at CFC of Blount County P.O. Box 786 Alcoa, TN 37701 (www.cfcblount.org), or UT Medical Center 21st Century Fund, c/o Development Office, 2121 Medical Center Way, Suite 110 Knoxville, TN 37920 (www.utmedicalcenter.org). McCammon-Ammons-Click Funeral Home 865-982-6812
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on May 23, 2019