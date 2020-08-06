Joy L. Howard
Knoxville - Joy L. Howard 57, departed this life at Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center, August 5, 2020.
Born November 29, 1963 to the parents, Sandra Tate and George O. Tate Sr.
Preceded in death sisters, Vickie A. Tate, Geraldine Tate; brother, George O. Tate Jr.; father, George O. Tate, Sr.
Survivors, daughter, Wayverly Scott; grandson, Gianni McDonald; mother, Sandra Tate, Knoxville; siblings, Kelley Tate, Wendy Tate and Terri (Pete) Smith; several nieces, Imiyah Tate, Paris Tate and Zoe' Tate; nephews, Kerry Tate, Mark Hatchett, Caron Cannon, Michael McGillis, Aben Smith, Dekeys Tate, Amaurie Smith, Matthew Tate, Sharlene Johnson and family; uncles, June (Ruby) Wilson, Hugh Wilson; a host of wonderful friends and relatives.
Family wishes to thank the nursing staff and medical staff at Fort Sanders Medical Center.
Family will receive friends, 2:00-2:30 p.m., Sunday, August 9, 2020 at Jarnigan's Chapel; funeral service, 2:30 p.m., Bishop Zack Flack, Eulogist.
Arrangements by JARNIGAN & SON MORTUARY