Services
Rose Mortuary Broadway Chapel
1421 N. Broadway
Knoxville, TN 37917
(865) 523-2121
Resources
More Obituaries for Joy Irvine
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joy L. Irvine

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joy L. Irvine Obituary
Joy L. Irvine

Knoxville - Joy L. Irvine, age 77, of Knoxville passed away at her residence on Saturday, November 30, 2019. She was a member of Wallace Memorial Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by her parents William C. and Hazel Stamper Irvine, Husband Media Amos "Bud" Green. She is survived by her sons Mark Anthony Green and wife Suzie of Corryton; and Phillip Todd of Garberville, CA; daughters Patricia Jernigan; 5 grandchildren and 6 Great-grandchildren; brother, William Irvine and wife Bobbie. The family will receive friends from 5-7:00 pm Thursday, December 5, 2019 at Rose Mortuary Broadway Chapel. A funeral service will follow at 7:00 pm with Rev. Kent Williams officiating. Family and friends will gather at 12:45 pm Friday, December 6, 2019 at Highland Memorial Cemetery for an entombment service at 1:00 pm. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Wallace Memorial Baptist Church. Online condolences may be extended at www.rosemortuary.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Dec. 2 to Dec. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -