Joy L. Irvine
Knoxville - Joy L. Irvine, age 77, of Knoxville passed away at her residence on Saturday, November 30, 2019. She was a member of Wallace Memorial Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by her parents William C. and Hazel Stamper Irvine, Husband Media Amos "Bud" Green. She is survived by her sons Mark Anthony Green and wife Suzie of Corryton; and Phillip Todd of Garberville, CA; daughters Patricia Jernigan; 5 grandchildren and 6 Great-grandchildren; brother, William Irvine and wife Bobbie. The family will receive friends from 5-7:00 pm Thursday, December 5, 2019 at Rose Mortuary Broadway Chapel. A funeral service will follow at 7:00 pm with Rev. Kent Williams officiating. Family and friends will gather at 12:45 pm Friday, December 6, 2019 at Highland Memorial Cemetery for an entombment service at 1:00 pm. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Wallace Memorial Baptist Church. Online condolences may be extended at www.rosemortuary.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Dec. 2 to Dec. 4, 2019