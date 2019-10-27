|
Joy Marie (Staley) Snyder
Niota, TN - Joy Marie (Staley) Snyder,90, passed away Thursday evening, October 24th, peacefully at her home in Niota, TN. Born March 10, 1929. She was a graduate of McMinn County High School in 1947 and graduated from Carson Newman University in 1951. She was a lifelong resident of Niota and was an accountant of Niota Textile Mill throughout her career for thirty-five years. Joy was an active member of First Baptist Church of Niota where she had been a Choir member as well as actively participating in all activities of the church. She was very well known in the community and a member of Springbrook Country Club and was an avid golfer.
Joy is preceded in death by her father, Cecil B Staley and mother Fanny Mae Sewell Staley both of Niota. Brothers, Cecil B. (Bris) Staley and Leonard Davis Staley of Athens, TN.
She is survived by her husband of 65 years, William (Bill) Snyder of Niota; daughter, Sandra Snyder Hunter of Thurmont, MD; two sons, William Briscoe (Biz) Snyder and his wife Trescha Adams Snyder of Knoxville, TN and Alan Lewis Snyder and his wife Audrey Ellison Snyder of Colombo Sri Lanka; three grandchildren, William Adam Snyder and his wife Megan Brooke Snyder of Knoxville, Katherine O'Neal Snyder of Cincinnati, Ohio, and Alixandra DuPuy Hunter of Washington,D.C.
A funeral service will be conducted at 1:00 pm, Tuesday, October 29, 2019, at First Baptist Church in Niota, TN with Pastor Cullen Connor officiating. The body will lie in state at the church for 1 hour prior to the service. Interment will follow in Niota Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 5:30-7:30 pm, Monday, October 28th at Smith Funeral Home.
Pallbearers will be Al Sewell, Tom Long, Gregg Snyder, Tony Manery, Todd Pickel and Steve Staley.
The family suggests memorials be made to First Baptist Church of Niota, 6 Main Street, Niota, TN 37826.
