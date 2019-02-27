|
Joy Renee O'Dell Paul
Knoxville, TN
Joy Renee O'Dell Paul, 47, passed away on February 22, 2019.
She is survived by her children, Jordan Paul (husband, Connor Vermilyea) and Logan Paul (girlfriend, Beth Anne), Brian Paul. Siblings; Wendy and Weston O'Dell. Father; Glenn O'Dell. Nieces; Addison and Colette O'Dell, Samantha Trentham. Nephew; Jacob Trentham. Best friend; Stacy Trentham.
Joy was born in Knoxville, TN on November 12, 1971. She
graduated from Gibbs High School in 1990 and Tusculum College in 1995.
Joy enjoyed board games, Reese's cups, icing, and dogs. In death, she is reunited with her favorite dog, Franky. She fiercely loved her children and we know she will be anxiously awaiting them in Heaven.
Her Celebration of Life will be held at The Lighthouse (6800 Baum Drive, Knoxville, TN) on Friday, March 1, 2019 from 6-8 PM. We encourage everyone to wear red, as it was her favorite color.
In lieu of flowers, she'd prefer if you just brought a donation to her celebration to be donated to the Tennessee Dachshund Rescue.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Feb. 27, 2019