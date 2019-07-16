|
Joy Staley
Knoxville - Joy Andrea Hundley Staley, age 73, of Knoxville, passed away surrounded by her loving family on Sunday, July 14, 2019, after a lifelong battle with multiple sclerosis.
She graduated from Young High School in 1964, and retired from First Tennessee Bank and Rose Mortuary Manns Chapel. Joy was a devoted wife to her husband of 26 years, a loving mother and mimi, and a loving sister.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Roy and Betty Hundley, father-in-law, Frank Staley and nephew, Chad Parker.
She is survived by her loving husband, Terry, sons, Wesley (Amanda) Staley, Craig (Liz) Staley, Justin (Tabitha) Staley, and Brett (Katie) Staley; grandchildren, Erin, Sean, Hunter, Harley, Samantha, Bradley, Audrey, and Emma; mother-in-law, Mary Staley; brother, Rusty (Melody) Hundley; sister, Cheryl (Larry) Parker; brother-in-law, Larry Staley; sisters-in-law, Vickey Lamb and Mickey McGill; and a niece and several nephews.
The family gives a special thanks to the staff at Tennova Hospice for the support and loving care given to Joy during her illness. The family will be forever grateful for the kindness, compassion, and love that caretakers Akasha Wilson and Margie Carter gave to her in her time of need.
The family will receive friends 5-7 PM Tuesday with a funeral service to follow at 7 PM in Atchley's Seymour Chapel. Family and friends will meet 10 AM Wednesday in Atchley's Seymour Memory Gardens for interment. Online condolences can be left at www.atchleyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on July 16, 2019