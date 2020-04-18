|
Joy Wright Shires
Knoxville - Joy Wright Shires, age 87, passed away Wednesday morning on April 15, 2020. Joy was born on April 26, 1932 to William Hobart and Mary Jane Wright in Knoxville, Tennessee. Joy grew up in Knoxville and attended Knoxville High School.
Joy met her husband, Pat, while he was playing football for the University of Tennessee. Married in 1953, Joy and Pat would enjoy 62 years of love, life, and laughter together. Joy and Pat moved around the country during his service with the United States Army as Lieutenant in the Infantry. Joy always knew her home was Knoxville, and Joy and Pat came home in 1965 to raise their three small children. Joy was devoted to her family and was a dedicated mother and doting grandmother. A growing clan of grandchildren knew and loved her as "Mom Mom." Joy and Pat's home in West Knoxville was a warm and welcoming place that forms a loving family portrait within the hearts of all her grandchildren.
Joy enjoyed bowling for more than 30 years, rarely missing her weekly league. She and Pat also spent many days at Deane Hill Country Club with friends and family. She greatly enjoyed accompanying her husband to the many activities related to UT Football and other sports, including the UT Letterman's Club, football and basketball games, and several athletic awards ceremonies.
She is preceded in death by her wonderful husband of 62 years, Darrell Pat Shires, her infant twins Robin Allan and Kevin Edward, and infant Roger Douglas, her brother, former University of Tennessee baseball coach Bill Wright, sister, Jackie Wright King, and her parents. Joy is survived by her three children, Cathy Shires Wilson (Steve), Pat Shires (Judy), and Kevin Shires (Mary Jo), eight grandchildren, Patrick (Kelly), Katie, Ben, Preston, and Jack Shires, Sam, Marshall, and Elizabeth Wilson, and two great-grandchildren, Patrick and James Shires.
Joy has joined the loving arms of the Lord and her beloved Pat. They will rest as one in the Veterans Cemetery at Fork of the Rivers.
A private service will be held with the family. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Boys and Girls Clubs of the Tennessee Valley, https://bgctnv.org/donate-now/, John D. Lee Administrative Offices, 967 Irwin Street, Knoxville, TN 37917, (865) 232-1200.
