Joyce Ann Hill
Knoxville - Joyce Ann Burnett Hill, age 88, of Knoxville, went to be with her Heavenly Father Monday, May 25, 2020.
She was a 1950 graduate of Young High School and lifelong resident of South Knoxville.
Joyce was married to her high school sweetheart, Rick Hill, Sr. for 68 years and was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She was very supportive of her children and grandchildren's activities and was present at the majority of their activities. She could often be found in the garden tending her flowers and vegetables harvesting canning and giving them away.
She was a lifelong member of Valley Grove Baptist Church and led the youth choir for many years where she instilled the love of music and was a mentor to many. She retired from Knox County Recreation Department where she was an administrative assistant.
Preceded in death by husband, Rick Hill, Sr.; daughter, Debbie Hill; parents, R.W. "Doc" and Nancy Burnett; brother, Raymond Burnett, Jr.
Joyce is survived by sons, Richard H. Hill, Jr. and wife Connie, Stan W. Hill and wife, Kathy; grandchildren, Chris Hill (Melissa), Tyler Hill (Alyssa), Brad Hill (Natalie Blocher), Rebekah Hill and Emily Hill Vaughan (Dustin); great-grandchildren, Amelia Hill, Hudson and Harper Vaughan and Oliver Hill; sister, Doris Rowe and numerous nieces and nephews.
The family would like to express their heartfelt appreciation to the staff at Freedom Senior Living and caregivers, Margaret Cody, Pam Scott and Violet Bridges.
Memorials may be made to Valley Grove Baptist Church Missions, 9000 Sevierville Pike, Knoxville, TN 37920
The family will receive friends 5-7 PM Thursday, May 28, 2020 in the parlors of Berry Funeral Home. Family and friends will meet at Valley Grove Cemetery 11 AM Friday, May 29, 2020 for graveside services. Rev. Raymond Burnett, III officiating.
The family invites you to share memories of Joyce and sign the online guestbook at www.berryfuneralhome.com. Arrangements by Berry Funeral Home, 3704 Chapman Highway, Knoxville, TN 37920.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from May 26 to May 27, 2020