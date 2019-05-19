|
|
Joyce Ann Lane
Knoxville, TN
Joyce Ann Lane age 70 of Knoxville, passed away May 3, 2019 at Blount Memorial Hospital. Preceded in death by parents, Robert L. and Georgia O. Romines Kelley; husband, Clyde Thomas (Tommy) Lane; brother, James Kelley; sister, Joan B. Cabe; niece, Grace Kelley Smith. Those left to cherish her memory, daughters, Eugenia Lane Barnes Foy and Brenda Lane Ringle; grandchildren, Christopher Barnes II, Jerry (JT) Barnes and Breanna Foy; great-grandchild, Christopher Barnes III; brothers, Bobby (Juanita) Kelley and Jackie (Frances) Kelley; several nieces and nephews. She will be sadly missed by her family and friends. The family will receive friends 6-8 pm Tuesday at Weaver's Chapel with a celebration of life service to follow at 8 pm. Condolences may be left at www.weaverfuneralservices.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on May 19, 2019