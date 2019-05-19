Services
Weaver Funeral Home
5815 Western Ave
Knoxville, TN 379212208
(865) 588-3868
Visitation
Tuesday, May 21, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Weaver Funeral Home
5815 Western Ave
Knoxville, TN 379212208
View Map
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, May 21, 2019
8:00 PM
Weaver Funeral Home
5815 Western Ave
Knoxville, TN 379212208
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Joyce Lane
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joyce Ann Lane

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Joyce Ann Lane Obituary
Joyce Ann Lane

Knoxville, TN

Joyce Ann Lane age 70 of Knoxville, passed away May 3, 2019 at Blount Memorial Hospital. Preceded in death by parents, Robert L. and Georgia O. Romines Kelley; husband, Clyde Thomas (Tommy) Lane; brother, James Kelley; sister, Joan B. Cabe; niece, Grace Kelley Smith. Those left to cherish her memory, daughters, Eugenia Lane Barnes Foy and Brenda Lane Ringle; grandchildren, Christopher Barnes II, Jerry (JT) Barnes and Breanna Foy; great-grandchild, Christopher Barnes III; brothers, Bobby (Juanita) Kelley and Jackie (Frances) Kelley; several nieces and nephews. She will be sadly missed by her family and friends. The family will receive friends 6-8 pm Tuesday at Weaver's Chapel with a celebration of life service to follow at 8 pm. Condolences may be left at www.weaverfuneralservices.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on May 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now