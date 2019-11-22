Services
Fraker Funeral Home
1445 Kingston Highway
Kingston, TN 37763
(865) 717-7727
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
First Baptist Church of Kingston
Kingston, TN
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
8:00 PM
First Baptist Church of Kingston
Kingston, TN
View Map
Graveside service
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
Highland Memorial Cemetery
Knoxville, TN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Joyce Lewis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joyce Ann (Webb) Lewis

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joyce Ann (Webb) Lewis Obituary
Joyce Ann (Webb) Lewis

Kingston - Joyce Ann (Webb) Lewis, 76, of Kingston, TN passed into eternal rest on Thursday, November 21, 2019 after many years of a courageous battle with cancer. She was a member of Cedar Grove Baptist Church and was always willing to offer a lending hand to others. Joyce worked in the dental field before retiring from TVA's Public Safety Office and the City of Kingston of which she developed many friendships through her years of service. Joyce was preceded in death by her mother, Pauline Woods, brothers Charlie and Ronnie Woods sister-in-law, Selina Overstreet Bates and special aunt Grace Norman. Survivors include loving husband of 44 years, David Lewis of Kingston, step-children whom she called her own, Jeff (Honey) Lewis of Knoxville, and Angie (Jerry) Robinson of Chattanooga; grandsons, Jordan (Morgan) Robinson, Logan Robinson, Tucker Lewis; brother, Jerry Woods of Panama City, Florida; sister-in-law, Carla Lingerfelt of Knoxville; mother-in-law, Gladys Thompson of Knoxville; dear friend, Edy Russell of Knoxville, who shared her children with whom Joyce was always thankful and blessed; several cousins, nieces, nephews and a host of friends whom she called family. Special thanks to Dr. Ibach and staff and Tennessee Cancer Specialist for their years of care and Avalon Hospice for their special touch and support.

Family will receive friends 6:00 - 8:00 pm, Monday, November 25, 2019 at First Baptist Church of Kingston with funeral service following at 8:00 pm, with Rev. Eddie Chasteen officiating. Graveside service will be held 11:00 am, Tuesday, at Highland Memorial Cemetery in Knoxville. Honorary Pallbearers are the Police, Fire and EMT Departments of Kingston, TN. Memorial contributions may be made to the , Tennessee Cancer Specialist or Avalon Hospice. Online register book can be signed at www.FrakerFuneralHome.net. Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston is in charge of all the arrangements.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Nov. 22 to Nov. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joyce's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -