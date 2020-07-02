1/1
Joyce Ann Maples Long
1945 - 2020
Joyce Ann Maples Long

Jamestown - Joyce Ann Maples Long, age 74, of Jamestown, formerly of Knoxville, went to her eternal home with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, whom she loved, on Wednesday morning, July 1, 2020 at U T Medical Center. Joyce was born in Knoxville on December 19, 1945. She was a farmers wife and homemaker. Joyce was joyous! She was a sold out Christian and a true example of the proverbs 31 woman. She was a member of the Church of Harvest of Jamestown. She was a prayer warrior and devout in studying the holy Bible. She loved the Lord with all her heart and soul. In Galatians 5:22-23, it lists the fruits of the Holy Spirit as love, joy, peace, patience, kindness, goodness, faithfulness, gentleness and self-control. All of which were evident in her everyday life. It was impossible to talk with her and not talk of the goodness of God. Through her passing, he knew that Joyce would want any and all glorification to the Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, with her prayer that people would be moved to the knowledge of his saving grace (John 3:16). We should strive to be like her. Joyce loved the farm life and the time spent there with her husband, Gary. Together they witnessed the beauty of God's creation. She loved spring bringing forth the birth of calves and seeing that life grew on the farm. Joyce and Gary not only took care of the life on the farm but took care of each other, in a wonderful, devoted, and happy marriage of 34 years on October 18. She was an exceptional wife, neighbor and a friend to all. Joyce was a gift and a blessing to all who knew her. Joyce is preceded in death by her parents John Maples and Lodie Weaver Maples; brothers, Howard Maples, Jim Maples and Billy Maples; sisters, Bobbie Maples; infant sister, Alberta. She is survived by her loving husband, Gary Long; brother and sister-in-law, John and Nancy Maples of Sevierville; sister-in-law, Sandra Maples of Knoxville; special friends from childhood, Edna Shetler, Marilyn Good Hanson; host of nieces nephews and friends; special Australian Shepherd, Shadow. The family will receive friends from 10 to 11 a.m. (ESDST) on Sunday at the Click Funeral Home Middlebrook Chapel with a Celebration of Life to follow at 11 a.m. Rev. Roger Burks and Rev. Tony Maples officiating. Interment will follow in Edgewood Cemetery. Zachary, Tanner and Mike Thornton, John Neely, Sid Larue, Jordan Potter will serve as pall bearers. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Best Friends Sanctuary, 346 Volunteer Drive, Jamestown, Tennessee 38556, in memory of Joyce Long. Click Funeral Home, 9020 Middlebrook Chapel is serving the Long family. www.clickfh.com






Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jul. 2 to Jul. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
5
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Click Funeral Home & Cremations
JUL
5
Celebration of Life
11:00 AM
Click Funeral Home & Cremations
Funeral services provided by
Click Funeral Home & Cremations
9020 Middlebrook Pike
Knoxville, TN 37923
(865) 694-3500
