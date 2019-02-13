Services
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 18, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Curtis Hutson building at Temple Baptist Church
Memorial service
Following Services
Curtis Hutson building at Temple Baptist Church
Joyce Anne Bell Obituary
Joyce Anne Bell

Jensen Beach, FL

Joyce Anne Bell passed away in Stuart, Florida on January 26, 2019.



Prior to moving to Jensen Beach, FL, she was a resident of Knoxville, TN.



Joyce attended Knoxville Business College and worked for four different doctors for many years.

She was a member of the Temple Baptist Church.



Joyce is survived her husband James (Buddy); son, Scott and John; brother Mark, and son-in-law Glen.



Visitation service to be held in the Curtis Hutson building at Temple Baptist Church from 5-7 Monday , February 18, 2019 with a memorial service to follow.



Arrangements entrusted to Aycock Funeral Home, Jensen Beach, FL.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Feb. 13, 2019
