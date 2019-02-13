|
|
Joyce Anne Bell
Jensen Beach, FL
Joyce Anne Bell passed away in Stuart, Florida on January 26, 2019.
Prior to moving to Jensen Beach, FL, she was a resident of Knoxville, TN.
Joyce attended Knoxville Business College and worked for four different doctors for many years.
She was a member of the Temple Baptist Church.
Joyce is survived her husband James (Buddy); son, Scott and John; brother Mark, and son-in-law Glen.
Visitation service to be held in the Curtis Hutson building at Temple Baptist Church from 5-7 Monday , February 18, 2019 with a memorial service to follow.
Arrangements entrusted to Aycock Funeral Home, Jensen Beach, FL.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Feb. 13, 2019