Joyce Anne Bell
Powell, TN
Joyce Anne Bell passed away in Stuart, Florida on January 26, 2019.
She was a resident of Powell, TN.
Joyce attended Knoxville Business College and worked for four different doctors for many years.
She was a member of the Temple Baptist Church.
Joyce was preceded in death by her mother, father, brother Steve, and daughter Lorri.
Joyce is survived her husband James (Buddy); sons, Scott and John; brother Mark, and son-in-law Glen.
Visitation service to be held in the Curtis Hutson building at Temple Baptist Church from 5-7 Monday February 18 with a memorial service to follow.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Feb. 14, 2019