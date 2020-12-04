Joyce Anne Shoudy
Knoxville -
Joyce Ann Coon Shoudy (Mom, Moopsie, Mimi, Grandma), 72, passed away on Wednesday, December 2nd, at home surrounded by her three sons. She was born in Binghamton, NY, and graduated from Chenango Valley High School, class of '66. Joyce and her husband, Howard, settled in the Knoxville area in 1980 and quickly fell in love with all that East Tennessee had to offer. Joyce received her Bachelor's Degree from the University of Tennessee and devoted her professional life to helping children and families in need. She is the former Executive Director of the Blount County Children's Home and later, Family Promises of Knoxville. Joyce was also a dedicated member of Powell Presbyterian Church for almost 40 years, serving various roles including Elder, Secretary and Treasurer. She was an avid UT Lady Vols fan and frequently attended their games to root them on. Above all else though, Joyce's family mattered the most. She loved spending time with her children and grandchildren, especially during the holiday season. We will miss her wisdom, sense of humor and enduring presence in our lives.
Joyce is predeceased by her parents, Clinton Coon and Bettye Coon, her brother Clint Coon and her loving and dedicated husband of 43 years, Howard E. Shoudy. Survivors include son Eric Smith and daughter in-law Suzette Durand of East Greenwich, RI; son Michael Shoudy and daughter in-law Heather Prowell Shoudy of Knoxville, TN; son Brian Shoudy and daughter in-law Dana Hollingsworth Shoudy of Knoxville, TN; stepdaughter Georgiann Hill of Weatherford, TX; grandchildren Violet Smith, Abigail Shoudy, Olivia Shoudy, Laikin Shoudy, Addison Shoudy, Houston Shoudy, Fallon Shoudy, Aimee Couture, Adam Couture and Garrett Hill; her sister Sharon George of Lewiston, NY; loving nieces, nephews, cousins and lastly her Aunt Marcia Spoon of Olympia, WA.
The family will receive friends 2:00-4:00pm on Sunday, December 6th at Mynatt Funeral Home Halls Chapel (4131 E. Emory Road, Knoxville, TN 37938) with service to follow, Rev. Katina Sharp officiating. Family and friends will meet at 10:15am on Wednesday, December 9th, at Mynatt Funeral Chapel, and proceed to East Tennessee Veterans Cemetery for an 11:30am graveside service. The threat of Covid-19 is real. All who attend services are asked to please wear face coverings and practice social distancing at all times. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in her memory to Family Promises of Knoxville (P.O. Box 10184, Knoxville, TN 37939-0184; familypromiseknoxville.org
) or to Powell Presbyterian Church (2910 W. Emory Road Powell, TN 37849; http://www.powellpcusa.org
).