Services
Smith Funeral & Cremation Service
1402 Tuckaleechee Pike
Maryville, TN 37803
865-983-1000
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Broadway Baptist Church
Memorial service
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
12:00 PM
Broadway Baptist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Joyce Best
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joyce Best

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joyce Best Obituary
Joyce Best

Vonore - Joyce Best age 80 of Vonore passed away Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at Blount Memorial Hospital. She was employed as an X-Ray Technician. Joyce was a member of Broadway Baptist Church. She loved sewing, her cats and Greyhounds. Survivors include: Husband, Ray Best; Son, Jeffery Robert Best; Daughter, Lori Lynn Best DiPaolo; Grandchildren, Kristina Joy Mazurek, Marissa Kathleen Cappellanin, and Gianna Marie Danilovski; Great-Grandchildren, Mia Mazurek, Maxmus Mazurek, and Rocco Danilovski. Memorial donations may be made to: Monroe County Animal Shelter - MCFA, P.O. Box 106, Vonore, TN 37885. Family will receive friends from 11:00 AM until 12:00 PM, Saturday, January 25, 2020 at Broadway Baptist Church. Memorial service will follow at 12:00 PM at Broadway Baptist Church. Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jan. 10 to Jan. 11, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joyce's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Smith Funeral & Cremation Service
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -