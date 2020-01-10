|
Joyce Best
Vonore - Joyce Best age 80 of Vonore passed away Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at Blount Memorial Hospital. She was employed as an X-Ray Technician. Joyce was a member of Broadway Baptist Church. She loved sewing, her cats and Greyhounds. Survivors include: Husband, Ray Best; Son, Jeffery Robert Best; Daughter, Lori Lynn Best DiPaolo; Grandchildren, Kristina Joy Mazurek, Marissa Kathleen Cappellanin, and Gianna Marie Danilovski; Great-Grandchildren, Mia Mazurek, Maxmus Mazurek, and Rocco Danilovski. Memorial donations may be made to: Monroe County Animal Shelter - MCFA, P.O. Box 106, Vonore, TN 37885. Family will receive friends from 11:00 AM until 12:00 PM, Saturday, January 25, 2020 at Broadway Baptist Church. Memorial service will follow at 12:00 PM at Broadway Baptist Church. Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jan. 10 to Jan. 11, 2020