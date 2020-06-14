Joyce Booker
Joyce Booker

Knoxville - Joyce Booker (Nanny) - Age 79 passed away Sunday, June 14, 2020. She was a member of Holston Baptist Church. Preceded in death by Husbands, Roy Booker and Albert Vineyard, Parents; Virgil and Ima Smith. She is survived by her Daughter, Debbie (Herman) Wilson, Granddaughters; Brandi (Darryl) Foust, Charity Collins, Great-Granddaughters; Sierra (Chris) Valentine, Rachel Hickey, Emma Collins and Isiah Carpenter, Sisters and Brothers-In-Law; Wilma (Ernie) Beeler, Karen(Kevin) MacLeay, Brother; Mike Smith, Nieces; Dawn (Brett) Gregory, Bridgett Smith and Great Nephew Alex Gregory. At her request, there will be no services. Arrangements by Bridges Funeral Home, 5430 Rutledge Pike, 865-523-4999. www.bridgesfuneralhome.com






Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jun. 14 to Jun. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
