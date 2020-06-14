Joyce Booker
Knoxville - Joyce Booker (Nanny) - Age 79 passed away Sunday, June 14, 2020. She was a member of Holston Baptist Church. Preceded in death by Husbands, Roy Booker and Albert Vineyard, Parents; Virgil and Ima Smith. She is survived by her Daughter, Debbie (Herman) Wilson, Granddaughters; Brandi (Darryl) Foust, Charity Collins, Great-Granddaughters; Sierra (Chris) Valentine, Rachel Hickey, Emma Collins and Isiah Carpenter, Sisters and Brothers-In-Law; Wilma (Ernie) Beeler, Karen(Kevin) MacLeay, Brother; Mike Smith, Nieces; Dawn (Brett) Gregory, Bridgett Smith and Great Nephew Alex Gregory. At her request, there will be no services. Arrangements by Bridges Funeral Home, 5430 Rutledge Pike, 865-523-4999. www.bridgesfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jun. 14 to Jun. 15, 2020.