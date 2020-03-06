|
Joyce Carr McBride
Joyce Carr McBride passed away on Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at Sarasota Memorial in Sarasota, FL. She was the daughter of the late Margaret T Carr and her husband Lynden F Carr. Joyce grew up in Knoxville and attended Tennessee School for the Deaf, graduating in 1955. While attending school at TSD, she learned to sew at an early age. Joyce became a great seamstress. Married in September, 1956 she sewed her own wedding dress and the groom's (Sam) suit as well. Joyce loved her dogs and when her dog/dogs would age, she was already thinking of the next new pup. Joyce and husband Sam started a family in 1957 and had 4 daughters. Joyce was dedicated to providing a wonderful, loving home for her family. Joyce was a member of First Baptist Church Knoxville, member of Knoxville Center for the Deaf, Silent Club and many others.
Joyce resided in Sarasota, FL for the past 17 years with daughter Amy. Thank you Amy for the love and care that you provided for our mother.
Survivors: Daughters - Alice McBride Lowe, Margaret Ann Anderson, Amy McBride, Grace McBride; Grandchildren - Dallas Lowe, Leslie Cox, Jamie Anderson, Anthony Anderson, Miranda McBride and 6 great grandchildren. first Cousin-Mary Ellen Vaughn
In Lieu of flowers: Memorial contributions be made to any animal shelter center/rescue pets.
Service at a later date
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Mar. 6 to Mar. 8, 2020