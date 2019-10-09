|
|
Joyce Davis
Knoxville - Joyce Ann Davis- age 56, of Knoxville, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, October 8, 2019. Preceded in death by father, Ray Russell of Halls; Sisters, Tammy and Wanda Mae Russell of Halls; brothers, Gary and Danny Russell. Joyce is survived by, mother, Betty Russell of Halls; son, Chucky Davis of Knoxville; daughter, Tabitha (Cliff) Stringfield of Knoxville; sisters, Kathy (Kenny) Wilson of Knoxville, Johnnie Varnes of Knoxville and Connie Russell of Halls; brothers, Bobby and Eddie Russell of Halls; grandchildren, Haylee, Mia, Layla, and Danny Stringfield; beloved nephews, Steven (Rebecca) Wilson and Justin Wilson of Knoxville. The family would like to thank Dr. Ashok Bandari and staff as well as her caregivers, Charlie Tanner, Mattie Trimble, and Chessney Frazier. Joyce was loved by all of her family and will be missed. The family will receive friends on Friday, October 11, 2019, from 5:00PM -7:00PM at Bridges Funeral Home followed by the funeral service at 7:00 PM with Rev. Chester Hodsden officiating. Family and friends will meet at 10:45AM, Saturday, October 12, 2019 at Rocky Hill Cemetery for a 11:00AM interment. Arrangements by Bridges Funeral Home, 5430 Rutledge Pike, 865-523-4999. www.bridgesfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Oct. 9 to Oct. 11, 2019