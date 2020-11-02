Joyce Douglas Holdredge
Knoxville - Joyce Douglas Holdredge (93) passed away peacefully of natural causes on Thursday evening, October 29, 2020 surrounded by her family and supported by the loving staff at Elmcroft Halls Memory Care and UT Medical Center Hospice. She was an incredibly strong and active woman throughout her life, which she demonstrated to the end.
Joyce was born on May 30, 1927 in Harlan, KY to Jesse and Eunice Douglas, leading many to refer to her as "the original coal miner's daughter." She left Harlan for Knoxville to attend Knoxville Business College where she met and married her husband of 72 years, Joe Holdredge (94).
Joyce worked at the Oak Ridge National Laboratory until she had children and became a stay-at-home mother to two daughters, Jill and Judy, completing "The 4 J's Nest."
Joyce was very active in the church, Order of Eastern Star, square dancing, and many volunteer activities. She loved entertaining, flower arranging, crafts and giving tours of their "house on the hill."
She was preceded in death by parents and brothers, Jerry and Roy. She is survived by husband, Joe Holdredge, daughters Jill Roggeman Thompson (Dale & daughter Amanda, husband Jameson, children Tristen, Brielle and Brynn) and Judy Blachly (Michael & son Zach), grandsons Brent Roggeman (Robin), Ty Blachly, Nick Blachly, great granddaughter Brighton Roggeman, sister Jean Harris and many supportive nieces and nephews. She was a loving, fiercely protective wife, mother and an amazingly loving grandmother.
There will be a family graveside service in Loudon. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Central Baptist Church Bearden Pastoral Care Program, UT Medical Center Hospice Promise Program or your favorite charity
in her name.