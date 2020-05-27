Joyce Duncan Holder
Joyce Duncan Holder

Lake City - Joyce Duncan Holder, 83 years old of Lake City, TN, passed away peacefully on April 16, 2020 at the Summit View of Rocky Top Nursing home. She was born to the late Kermit LaRue and Mary Lou Duncan in 1936. Joyce grew up in Lake City only to meet the man of her dreams while she was selling candy for high school. She spent two wonderful decades following her husband and raising her family in places from Mallorca, Spain to Biloxi Mississippi, only to return to Lake City in 1972. She was a faithful member of the Main Street Baptist Church. Joyce had a full, happy life and was loved by all those around her. She is preceded in death by her parents and brother, Onva LaRue Duncan.

Survivors: Husband of 66yrs, Albert Phillip Holder, Son Randall Phillip Holder (Wendi), Lindsey Craig Holder, Daughter Kasandra Lynne Kuraydli (Haytham), Kimberly Marie Baibus (Brian) Sister Penelope Pebley (Mickey), Grandchildren Lauren Holder, Alison McIntosh, Anndina, Ismail, Ibrahim, Abdul Rahman, Yehya and Jman Kuraydlin and a host of other family and friends that mourn her passing.

Hatmaker Funeral Home, Lake City, TN is in charge of arrangements.




Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from May 27 to May 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Hatmaker Funeral Home
503 South Main Street
Lake City, TN 37769
865-426-2158
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
