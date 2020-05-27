Joyce Duncan Holder



Lake City - Joyce Duncan Holder, 83 years old of Lake City, TN, passed away peacefully on April 16, 2020 at the Summit View of Rocky Top Nursing home. She was born to the late Kermit LaRue and Mary Lou Duncan in 1936. Joyce grew up in Lake City only to meet the man of her dreams while she was selling candy for high school. She spent two wonderful decades following her husband and raising her family in places from Mallorca, Spain to Biloxi Mississippi, only to return to Lake City in 1972. She was a faithful member of the Main Street Baptist Church. Joyce had a full, happy life and was loved by all those around her. She is preceded in death by her parents and brother, Onva LaRue Duncan.



Survivors: Husband of 66yrs, Albert Phillip Holder, Son Randall Phillip Holder (Wendi), Lindsey Craig Holder, Daughter Kasandra Lynne Kuraydli (Haytham), Kimberly Marie Baibus (Brian) Sister Penelope Pebley (Mickey), Grandchildren Lauren Holder, Alison McIntosh, Anndina, Ismail, Ibrahim, Abdul Rahman, Yehya and Jman Kuraydlin and a host of other family and friends that mourn her passing.



Hatmaker Funeral Home, Lake City, TN is in charge of arrangements.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store