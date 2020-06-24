Joyce E. McCarter
Gatlinburg - Joyce Evelyn Hamby McCarter, age 93 of Gatlinburg, TN (formerly of Etowah, TN) passed away Tuesday, June 23, 2020. Joyce was a member of First Baptist Church in Sevierville where she enjoyed her Sunday school class, Bible study and all the activities they did together. She worked 21 years with the Great Smoky Mountain Natural History Association and 7 years with the Great Smoky Mountains National Park and volunteered at Mountain Hope Good Shepherd Clinic from 1999-2007. She also volunteered at LeConte Medical Center and Arrowmont School of Arts and Crafts. Joyce's hobbies included taking classes at Arrowmont, traveling to other states, national parks and around the world, as well as playing golf, biking and hiking. Joyce was preceded in death by her husband Elder McCarter, father Ernest Edwin Hamby, mother Clara Mae Frazier Hamby, and brother Jack Hamby as well as brothers-in-law Harmon, Marvin, Joel and Fred McCarter.
She is survived by her son Ernest Brandon McCarter and wife Evelyn, sisters-in-law Edna Headrick, Freda Watson and June Ogden, first cousins Jerry Hamby, Jack Hamby and Elaine Hamby and special neighbors Lin Benter and Judy Swindle.In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Mountain Hope Good Shepherd Clinic, 312 Prince Street, Sevierville, TN 37862. Although there will not be a receiving line, friends may pay their respects from 4-6 PM Thursday at Atchley Funeral Home. Funeral service will follow at 6 PM in the West Chapel of Atchley Funeral Home with Rev. Mark Martin officiating. (Per social distancing guidelines we are staggering our seating and will have a limited capacity). We will be live streaming on our "AFH Sevierville" YouTube channel. The live stream will start at 5:50 PM and viewers can access this by our channel or by the direct live stream link we will be providing on our Facebook page 10 minutes prior to the start of the service. Family and friends will meet at 1 PM Friday at Green Hill Cemetery in Etowah, TN for graveside and interment. Online condolences may be shared at www.atchleyfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jun. 24 to Jun. 25, 2020.