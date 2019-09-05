|
Joyce Elizabeth Tucker,
- - Joyce Elizabeth Tucker peacefully passed away on August 30, 2019.
Joyce attended Peace and Goodwill Missionary Baptist Church until her health began to decline.
She graduated from Knoxville's Austin East High School in 1968. She continued her education from Draughn's Junior College in Memphis, Tennessee and successfully completing various clerical and business certificates in 1970 and 1971. Joyce also became a licensed cosmetologist. She was employed with United Parcel Service for 11 years. Later, she furthered her education at Pellissippi State Community College and obtained associate degrees in Science as well as Early Childhood Education in 2011 and 2013, respectively. Joyce was employed in various capacities to include hairstylist, accounting, substitute teacher, and home health care giver.
She was preceded in death by her father, Jimmie Louis Tucker, Sr.
Joyce leaves to cherish her loving memory: two sons, Demetrious Maurice Woods (Robin) and Isaac Andre' Netwon, III (Jasmine); grandchildren, Jasmine Samone, Janicia Taylor, Savon Williams , Tumas Williams, Brianna Newton, and Isaac Newton, IV; great-grandchildren, Quey'Sean Taylor, Xiavion Taylor, and Zikeriay Batiste; mother, Fredda Tucker; brothers, Jimmie L. Tucker, Jr. (Rosemerry) and Hugh Patrick Tucker (Terry); sisters, Ella J. Drane (Early), Patricia L. Tucker, and Donna Jones;special friends, JT Harper and Charlene Crippen Parton; a host of other family and friends.
Friday, September 6, 2019, the family will receive friends from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. with service to follow at Rogers Memorial Baptist Church, 520 College Street, Knoxville, TN. Reverend Dr. Michel S.E. Caldwell officiating. Interment will immediately follow at New Gray Cemetery where a white dove release will conclude the service. Flowers may be delivered to the church the morning of the service. Professional arrangements entrusted to Patton Funeral Home, Brian L. Buckmon, LFD 1-800-824-8283 or www.pattonfuneralhome1962.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Sept. 5, 2019