Joyce Felknor
Knoxville - Felknor Joyce A. -age 75, of Knoxville, TN., cherished wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family on Wednesday July 17, 2019. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Wilson "Bill" Felknor. She leaves to cherish her memory sons Mark and Matthew Boling, Britt Felknor, and daughter Kristan Felknor Carver, son-in-law Charlie Carver; grandchildren Treven, Alex, Chase, Kinsley, Presley, Andrew, Amber, Anneka, and Ariel; great grandchildren Lexan, Evan, Nevaeh and Drew. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made in Joyce's honor to Child Advocacy Center at www.kidsfirst tn.org/donations/. The family will receive friends from 2-4:00 pm Sunday July 21, 2019 at ROSE MORTUARY BROADWAY CHAPEL with funeral service to follow at 4:00 pm with Dr. Rev. Alan Smith officiating. Family and friends will meet and leave ROSE MORTUARY BROADWAY CHAPEL AT 10:00 AM Monday July 22, 2019 and travel in procession to Lynnhurst Cemetery for graveside services at 11:00 AM. Online obituary may be viewed and condolences made at www.rosemortuary.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from July 19 to July 20, 2019